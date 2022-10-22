National Bank of Canada FI Has $669,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Celanese were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after acquiring an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Celanese by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after acquiring an additional 192,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Celanese by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,280,000 after acquiring an additional 175,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Celanese stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

