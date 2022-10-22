National Bank of Canada FI Has $687,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

