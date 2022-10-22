National Bank of Canada FI Has $716,000 Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 191.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mattel were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mattel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 901,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Mattel by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mattel by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 828,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

