National Bank of Canada FI Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mattel were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Mattel by 162.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $1,281,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

