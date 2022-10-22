National Bank of Canada FI Has $739,000 Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Dropbox by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Dropbox by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $221,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $221,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,617,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,679,388.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,996 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,362 over the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Stories

