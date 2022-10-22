National Bank of Canada FI Has $785,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,720 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 982,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 531,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,280,000 after buying an additional 203,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.07. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

