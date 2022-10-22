National Bank of Canada FI Has $818,000 Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Allegion were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegion from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.78.

Allegion Trading Up 3.3 %

ALLE stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $137.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.39.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.