National Bank of Canada FI Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Allegion were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.78.

Allegion Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $137.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

