National Bank of Canada FI Has $840,000 Stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Profound Medical were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Profound Medical Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 437.62% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Profound Medical

(Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.