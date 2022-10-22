National Bank of Canada FI Has $850,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,395.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:APO opened at $51.20 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

