National Bank of Canada FI Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Green Bond ETF stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Profile

