National Bank of Canada FI Has $886,000 Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Buckle were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $682,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Buckle Price Performance

Buckle stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.70 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 63.63%. As a group, analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

