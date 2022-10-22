National Bank of Canada FI Has $886,000 Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Buckle were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 142.2% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Buckle in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Buckle by 284.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.99. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.70 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 63.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

