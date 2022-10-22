National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Portage Fintech Acquisition were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

