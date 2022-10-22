National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 5.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,603,000 after buying an additional 108,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wingstop by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,549,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 290.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,413,000 after purchasing an additional 621,035 shares during the last quarter.

WING opened at $125.88 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $178.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 56.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wingstop from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wingstop to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. OTR Global upgraded Wingstop from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

