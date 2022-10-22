National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 13,720.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 260,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 212,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 85,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 619,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.7 %

LBTYK stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.