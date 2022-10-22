National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 185.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.36 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.