National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRR OpCo LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,456,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,562,000 after purchasing an additional 65,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,741,000 after purchasing an additional 148,793 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,789,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after purchasing an additional 147,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 223,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 849,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 184,680 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IQLT opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

