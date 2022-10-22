National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Orange were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 18.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 179,689 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 39.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Orange by 24.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 157,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Orange from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Orange Trading Up 0.8 %

Orange Company Profile

Shares of ORAN opened at $9.26 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

(Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

