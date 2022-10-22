National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,340 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 39.7% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 650.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBU opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.36%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

