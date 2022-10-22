National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $378.21 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.42 and a 1 year high of $798.97. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $455.50 and its 200 day moving average is $498.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIO. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

