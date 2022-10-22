National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,375 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Embraer were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Embraer by 152.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,785,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 736.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 915,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 806,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter worth about $7,850,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 466,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Embraer in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Embraer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Embraer Price Performance

NYSE ERJ opened at $9.69 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -969.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile



Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

