National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,357,000 after purchasing an additional 137,012 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,051,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,495,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,505 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.4 %

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $67.19 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

