National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $697,000 Investment in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,492,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after buying an additional 116,917 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 74,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth $3,300,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

VLRS stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.58 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLRS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Further Reading

