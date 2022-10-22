National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 48,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.
Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.9 %
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.18%.
Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
