National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 48,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.9 %

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.18%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.