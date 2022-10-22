National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 11,820 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 65,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 433,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 25.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 117,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 89,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 43.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

