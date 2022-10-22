National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 24,535 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 7,237.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 6.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 57.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 32.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 32,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Antero Resources Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:AR opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 3.59. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

