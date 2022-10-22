National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 3,072 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 1.54. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

