National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 4,727 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Profound Medical were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 437.62% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

