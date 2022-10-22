National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 6,420 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 474.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Raymond James by 768.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,275 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 13.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 30.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,206,000 after acquiring an additional 568,302 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day moving average is $99.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

