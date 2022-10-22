National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 6,719 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,542,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,292,787 shares of company stock worth $487,389,308. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $71.26 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

