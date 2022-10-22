National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 8,233 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.27. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $54.27.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $336,730.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,964 shares of company stock worth $22,074 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.62.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

