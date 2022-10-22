National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 8,233 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 196,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 110,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,069 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Duncan Gallagher bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $336,730.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,964 shares of company stock valued at $22,074 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.62.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $476.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Featured Stories

