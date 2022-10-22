National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 13,720.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $17.51 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.