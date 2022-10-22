National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 89.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Snowflake by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Snowflake by 98.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.61.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.8 %

SNOW stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.17 and a 200-day moving average of $161.49. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

