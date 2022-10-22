National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,088 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $21,330,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $11,514,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $8,640,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 224.1% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 520,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 360,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $56,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 529,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,487.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,996 shares of company stock worth $7,563,362 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.