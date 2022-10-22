National Bank of Canada FI Sells 113,023 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,023 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 64,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

PAAS opened at $16.20 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.26, a PEG ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -129.03%.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

