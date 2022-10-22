National Bank of Canada FI Sells 113,023 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 71.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,023 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 111,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 128,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $16.20 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.26, a PEG ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

