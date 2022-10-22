National Bank of Canada FI Sells 210 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,646,000 after acquiring an additional 382,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $337.65 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $672.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The company had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.