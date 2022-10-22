National Bank of Canada FI Sells 23,375 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,375 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Embraer were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 5.4% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Embraer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 59,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Embraer by 4.1% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 55,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -969.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.