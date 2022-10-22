National Bank of Canada FI Sells 235,720 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,720 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 238.6% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 44.8% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

