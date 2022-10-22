National Bank of Canada FI Sells 26,340 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,340 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after acquiring an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 39.7% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 650.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 29,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of BBU opened at $20.25 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.61). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.