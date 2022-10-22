National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,050 Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,520,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GRNB opened at $22.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

