National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,075 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WST opened at $232.88 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $475.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

