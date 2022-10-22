National Bank of Canada FI Sells 44,128 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 44,128 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairholme Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

