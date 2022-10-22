National Bank of Canada FI Sells 48,432 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,432 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Western Union were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Western Union Trading Up 1.4 %

WU stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.