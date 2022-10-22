National Bank of Canada FI Sells 587 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $711,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 114.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,932,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $149.44 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $137.46 and a 1 year high of $205.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.26 and its 200 day moving average is $158.24.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.