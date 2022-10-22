National Bank of Canada FI Sells 587 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 560.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $149.44 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $137.46 and a 52-week high of $205.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.26 and a 200 day moving average of $158.24.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

