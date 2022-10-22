National Bank of Canada FI Sells 6,491 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $378.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $455.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $368.42 and a one year high of $798.97.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.00.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

