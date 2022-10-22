National Bank of Canada FI Sells 682,000 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 682,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.54. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $26.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

